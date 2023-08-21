In Telangana, This IAS Couple Takes Surprise Classes In Govt Schools

We all know that IAS officers are in charge of the administration in a district. They review the progress of the respective departments and share the necessary feedback with lower-level officers and employees. Apart from this, they are also involved in the implementation of the welfare development programs of the government, which keeps them engaged in meeting the targets.

Sometimes they also conduct field trips to identify the problems. Similarly, two IAS officers recently visited schools in their respective Adilabad district areas. The two officials, who have a special interest in the education sector, visited government schools and inquired about the teaching methods and facilities provided to the students.

They are Chahat Baj Pai, a project officer for the Integrated Tribal Development Organisation in Utnur, Adilabad District, and K Varun Reddy, the Nirmal District Collector. They are both husband and wife. Coincidentally, continuing their tours, the two visited educational institutions and inquired about the facilities and curriculum of the schools.

IAS Reddy reportedly visited the Social Welfare Gurukula College and School. Visiting there, he also, took the mathematics class of the tenth-grade students. He also shared many tips for students to excel in mathematics. Students liked his session very much and they reportedly interacted with him and shared their problems with him.

On the other hand, his wife paid a surprise inspection visit to the Tribal Girls Ashram schools in Bejjur Mandal village of Asifabad district, Telangana. There, she first interacted with the students and then she asked the teachers about attendance, pass percentage and educational facilities. She also took classes with some students. After this, inventory and records of goods in the storeroom were also examined. Students were personally asked about the meals given to them.

IAS Chahat Baj Pai recently said during a media interview that specific classes for students in every tribal school should be set up in order to raise the pass percentage. She added that the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) will provide encouragement to students pursuing higher studies. She further instructed the teachers to keep the school and dormitory grounds tidy every day during the rainy season to prevent the spread of seasonal illnesses.