In This Andhra Pradesh Town, Hunters Dig For Diamonds In Monsoon

Once the monsoon season arrives, the quest for diamonds commences in the town of Sattenapalli in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district. The locals firmly believe that discovering a single diamond could instantly transform their lives. Thus, diamond hunters eagerly await the heavy rainfall, embarking on a search for coloured stones and diamonds. Their exploration takes place within the soil, which has been deposited in real estate plots near Basavanna Creek on the outskirts of town.

These plots are filled with red soil sourced from the Bellamkonda area. Aware of this opportunity, some individuals actively engage in the pursuit of diamonds and coloured stones, hoping to find these precious treasures. When it rains, groups of locals venture out together, meticulously scouring the land in their quest.

Previously, real estate developers undertook a project in the urban suburb of Basavamma Vagu, situated along the Piduguralla Road. As part of this venture, red clay from the Bellamkonda area was utilised for constructing roads. Some individuals, aware of this information, are now seeking diamonds in an attempt to test their luck. Not only the residents of Sattenapalli but also people from nearby areas such as Narasaraopet, Chilakaluripet, Ongolu and Vinukonda have arrived in vehicles to participate in the diamond hunting activities at this location.

Once diamonds are discovered, they are typically sold to reputable diamond traders in the area. The value of the diamonds is determined based on factors such as their weight, colour and type, with the calculations usually made in carats. The diamond hunters hold onto the hope that even a single diamond find could potentially make them millionaires within moments.

In the past, there have been instances of people finding diamonds in Kolluru, located in the Bellamkonda area. During those times, they would hire labourers to assist in excavating the area in search of more diamonds. The belief is that since the soil brought from Bellamkonda is known to contain gems or coloured stones, they continue their digging endeavours with the anticipation of discovering valuable treasures.

Besides, there are several theories regarding the origin of the diamond, with the most widely accepted account being that it was sourced from the Kollur Mine in the Guntur District of Andhra Pradesh. This region has been under the rule of various empires, including the Vijayanagara Empire, the Qutb Shahi Kingdom, the Mughals, and the Asaf Jahi Nizams.

During the 16th and 17th centuries, the Kollur Mine reached its zenith, contributing to Golconda, the capital of the Qutb Shahi dynasty, becoming a prominent global hub for diamonds.