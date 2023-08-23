In This Chhattisgarh District, Devotees Act Like Snakes During Nag Panchami

Shravan is considered an auspicious month in Hinduism. It is the fifth month in the Hindu calendar and is one of the holiest times of the year. It is believed that one can win the blessings of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu by worshipping them during this time. All around the country, people celebrate the month of Shravan with great fervour. Many keep fasts on Mondays, to showcase their devotion to the gods. Recently, Nag Panchami was celebrated in India. On this day, people worship the god of snakes. Now, a video has been going viral on social media, which showcases how Nag Panchami a district of Chhattisgarh celebrates it uniquely.

In the district of Janjgir-Champa in Chhattisgarh, devotees tend to celebrate the festival of Nag Panchami in a rather unconventional manner. Every year, the locals celebrate the auspicious day with grandeur, and people gather in large numbers to attend it. A head priest performs all the major rituals. In a video that has gone viral, the head priest can be seen reciting verses. Suddenly, people in the crowd can be seen rolling in the mud. Then, the head priest pacifies these people by reciting verses. According to reports, the tradition has been going on for years in the area. It is said people act like snakes to please the lord, and that’s why they were seen wallowing.

There are sounds of bhajans and kirtans too, that can be heard in the video. People are reciting various mantras and verses to worship Lord Shiva and the God of snakes. Earlier, the whole procession was done openly; but later, a proper area was assigned to the devotees to perform the procession. After the rituals are done, everyone goes to the Bhima Talab, where all the material used for rituals is immersed.

Snakes are considered quite auspicious by the villagers in the area. On this day, agricultural activities are restricted. People also believe that getting bitten by a snake leads to a good harvest. Reportedly, there have been no deaths due to snake bites in the area.