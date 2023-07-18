Incessant Rain Continues to Lash U'khand, CM Reaches Disaster Control Room

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday reached the State Disaster Control Room here to take stock of the situation in the state amid continuous rains and directed officials to remain on alert mode.

Several roads, including national highways, were closed due to landslides due to incessant rains in the state.

Due to incessant rains, the water level of all the rivers in the state, including Ganga and Yamuna, has increased.

In view of the rise in the water level of Alaknanda river – a tributary of Ganga – about 3,000 cumecs of additional water was released from the dam of the GVK hydroelectric project at Srinagar in Pauri district.

The State Emergency Operation Center has directed the district magistrates of Pauri, Tehri, Haridwar and Dehradun to exercise caution in their respective areas due to the release of water. In Haridwar, Rishikesh and other places, people are being urged to stay away from the river banks and to take care of their safety.

Many areas adjacent to the Ganga in Haridwar are already facing flood-like situations. The administration is on alert in view of a further rise in the water level of the Ganga.

Speaking to reporters after coming out of the disaster control room, the chief minister said it was raining incessantly and more rain was expected, due to which he had asked officials to remain on alert mode.

According to him, he has also instructed the officials that in case of any disaster, help should reach the people immediately without any delay.

During heavy rains on the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway in Uttarkashi district, a parked tempo overturned and fell under the road after debris came rolling down from a mountain near the dam at the Maneri Bhali project. The tempo driver saved his life by jumping out of the vehicle.

The Rishikesh-Yamunotri National Highway has also been blocked due to landslides near Jhar Jhar Guard. Due to the closure of the highways, the local people, including the Chardham Yatris, are facing a lot of problems in moving around.

Badrinath National Highway has been closed at Chhinka, Bajpur, Pipalkoti and Nandprayag due to debris on the roads after heavy rains in the Chamoli district.

Karnprayag-Jauljibi National Highway was also blocked for several hours at Harmani and Chamoli-Kund National Highway near Chopta. Both roads were opened later.

Due to heavy rains, a cowshed in Kevar village, adjacent to Narayanbagad town of Chamoli district, came under heavy debris, burying four to five animals tied inside.

Due to the rise in water in the Mokh river in Tehsil Nandanagar, some residential buildings of Saira village located on the banks of the river have also come under threat.

According to the information received from the police, Rudraprayag-Kedarnath National Highway was closed at five places due to landslides in Rudraprayag district. The Public Works Department has started work to open the road.

Police said due to continuous heavy rains in Rudraprayag district, boulders are falling on the road at various places like Byung Gad, Tarsali, Phata, Banswara and Tilwara.