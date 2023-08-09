'Indecent.. Distracts Others From Puja': UP Temple Issues Dress Code For Devotees, Bans Ripped Jeans, Skirts

Calling it “indecent," a temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr banned devotees to enter the premises if they were wearing short and revealing clothes and introduced a dress code for the same.

The Nageshwar Mahadev temple authorities and priests issued an order for the implementation of this new code, which said ripped jeans and short skirts should not be worn.

One of the priests, Kuldeep Shastri of the temple said that if young people come to the temple wearing indecent clothes, it distracts the attention of other worshippers from the puja, India Today reported.

Due to this, he adds, steps are being taken to implement a dress code and to keep the younger generation focused on worship.

For this, posters announcing the dress code has been put up in nearby areas of the temple.

This comes a day after, the Kainchi Dham Temple in Uttarakhand barred the entry of devotees wearing revealing clothes, which the board termed as ‘disrespectful and indecent clothing’ inside the premises.

The temple installed a board directing devotees to dress up decently and avoid wearing revealing clothes while visiting the temple.

The decision was reportedly taken in a meeting of the temple trust following which boards were installed outside Kainchi Dham Temple, defining the dress code to be followed.

Additionally, the trust also completely prohibited photography and videography inside the temple.