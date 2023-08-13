Independence Day 2023: 1,800 Special Guests at Red Fort, Selfie Points Across Delhi | Details

India is all set to witness a grand Independence Day celebration in New Delhi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and deliver his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort.

This year’s Independence Day celebration will host around 1,800 ‘special guests’ who will be the “Jan Bhagidars", which is the government’s push to encourage public participation in governance.

Independence Day Celebration Schedule

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the PM will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with other dignitaries. The Defence Secretary will then introduce the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth to the Prime Minister.

The GoC Delhi Area will then conduct PM Modi to the Saluting Base where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present a general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour.

After inspecting the Guard of Honour, the Prime Minister will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort to unfurl the National Flag. It will be synchronised with the 21 Gun Salute by the valiant gunners.

The Prime Minister will then address the nation. At the conclusion of his speech, the cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) will sing the National Anthem.

Special Invitees At Independence Day Event

As per the government’s release, the ‘special guests’ invitees include 400 Sarpanches of 660 vibrant villages, 250 representatives from the Farmer Producer Organisations scheme, 50 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Shram Yogis (construction workers) of the Central Vista Project, 50 Khadi workers, those involved in construction of border roads, making of Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana as well as 50 primary school teachers, nurses, and fishermen.

Independence Day-themed Selfie Points Across Delhi

In a boost to Prime Minister Modi’s idea of a digital India, all official invites have been sent online through aamantran portal (www.aamantran.mod.gov.in). 17,000 e-invitation cards have been issued through the portal.

Apart from this, unique selfie points dedicated to different schemes and initiatives of the government have been installed at 12 locations.

These selfie points can be seen at National War Memorial, India Gate, Vijay Chowk, New Delhi Railway Station, Pragati Maidan, Raj Ghat, Jama Masjid Metro Station, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, Delhi Gate Metro Station, ITO Metro Gate, Naubat Khana and Sheesh Ganj Gurudwara.