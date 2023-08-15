Independence Day 2023 LIVE: PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Red Fort; Over 10k Cops Deployed, 1,000 Cams Installed in Delhi

Live now
Curated By: Abhro Banerjee
Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 07:20 IST
New Delhi, India
Independence Day 2023 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his 10th consecutive Independence Day address today from Red Fort at 7:20 am. This will be Modi’s last speech before the 2024 LS polls. Modi has always used this occasion to present his government’s report card and unveil flagship schemes. There is a view that the PM may choose to chart India’s journey during his tenure since 2014. Meanwhile, security has been stepped up in Delhi, with more than 10,000 police officers manning the the Red Fort. Additionally, around 1,000 cameras with facial recognition and video analytic systems have been installed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on 77th Independence Day. PM Modi has now reached Red Fort.
#WATCH | PM Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on 77th Independence Day pic.twitter.com/N0FGCZWaOg
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023
PM Modi at his official residence before leaving for Rajghat in Delhi.
Watch:
#WATCH | PM Modi at his official residence before leaving for Rajghat in Delhi#IndependenceDay2023 pic.twitter.com/msAoYOAepm
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Guard of Honour at Red Fort ahead of his speech.
#WATCH | PM Modi inspects Guard of Honour at Red Fort on 77th Independence Day pic.twitter.com/rApPoGly4X
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023
Top Ministers assemble as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to deliver speech from Red Fort on Independence Day.
#WATCH | PM Modi to address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 77th Independence Day pic.twitter.com/ZcgJpJ4LI8
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023
Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi took to X, previously known as Twitter, and extended Independence Day greetings by citing experiences from his foot march – ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.
“Bharat Mata is the voice of every Indian,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote.
Bharat Mata is the voice of every Indian ???? pic.twitter.com/7w1l7VJaEL
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 14, 2023
“To hear India, my own voice – my desires – my ambitions had to fall silent. India would speak to one of her own, but only if one was humble and completely silent,” Rahul Gandhi wrote in his long note in which he shared the difficulties he faced when he started the yatra.
Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday wished the country on Tuesday. In a post of social media site, Amit Shah posted: “Happy Independence Day to all. I bow down to all the freedom fighters who contributed to the freedom of the country. This day also reminds us of our duties towards building the golden India dreamed of by the immortal sacrificers who sacrificed themselves in the sacrifice of freedom. Come, let us take a pledge to contribute our best in the unity and prosperity of the nation in the golden age of Independence.”
People were seen waving the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, as they gather to celebrate 77th Independence Day.
WATCH:
#WATCH | J&K: People wave the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, as they gather to celebrate 77th Independence Day.#IndependenceDay2023 pic.twitter.com/pMRLpEMF1i
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hoists the national flag at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of #IndependenceDay.
Watch Below
#WATCH | Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hoists the national flag at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of #IndependenceDay.
(Video Source: Twitter handle of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju)#IndependenceDay2023 pic.twitter.com/YVuQnz4dsd
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the national flag at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day.
Watch Below:
#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the national flag at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of #IndependenceDay.#IndependenceDay2023 pic.twitter.com/qDKvYSiB9K
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023
Monuments across the country have been lit up in Tricolour as part of Independence Day celebrations. The country is celebrating its 77th Independence Day today.
Some iconic buildings and monuments in India were illuminated in the Tricolours lights ahead of the Independence Day.
Media Tree in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, Howrah Bridge and Victoria Memorial in West Bengal, Old Delhi Railway Station, New Delhi Railway Station and India Gate, Clock Tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar were among the buildings lit up in Tricolour ahead of Independence Day.
West Bengal | Calcutta High Court, Howrah Bridge and Victoria Memorial illuminated in Tricolour on Independence Day pic.twitter.com/EGWaqOvPCe
— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023
Tamil Nadu | Media Tree in Coimbatore illuminated in tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/fzn5BuDCCr
— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023
#WATCH | Delhi: Old Delhi Railway Station & New Delhi Railway Station illuminated on Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/PFJnFHcyGo
— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai was also illuminated in Tricolour on the occassion of 77th Independence Day.
#WATCH | Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus illuminated in Tricolour ahead of Independence Day pic.twitter.com/HKBGFv19Xi
— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023
Delhi Police beefed up security arrangements in Delhi ahead of Independence Day. Police personnel were seen checking vehicles as security tightened up across the national capital for Independence Day celebrations.
Multi-layer security is in place across Delhi, with more than 10,000 personnel manning the area in and around the historic Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on its 77th Independence Day, police said.
Around 1,000 cameras with facial recognition and video analytic systems have been installed in and around the Mughal-era fort and at other strategic locations to ensure security and monitor VVIP movements.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to microblogging site ‘X’ and extended Independence Day greetings to the country.
PM Modi said, “We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision.”
“Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!” PM Modi’s X post read.