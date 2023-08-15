CHANGE LANGUAGE
Independence Day 2023 LIVE: PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Red Fort; Over 10k Cops Deployed, 1,000 Cams Installed in Delhi

Independence Day 2023 LIVE: PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Red Fort; Over 10k Cops Deployed, 1,000 Cams Installed in Delhi

Independence Day 2023 Live: Security has been stepped up in Delhi, with more than 10,000 police officers manning the area in and around the Red Fort.

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 07:20 IST

New Delhi, India

L: Iconic Red Fort dressed up for Independence Day | R: PM Modi leaving for Raj Ghat on Tuesday. (Photos: PTI and screen grab from video)

Independence Day 2023 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his 10th consecutive Independence Day address today from Red Fort at 7:20 am. This will be Modi’s last speech before the 2024 LS polls. Modi has always used this occasion to present his government’s report card and unveil flagship schemes. There is a view that the PM may choose to chart India’s journey during his tenure since 2014. Meanwhile, security has been stepped up in Delhi, with more than 10,000 police officers manning the the Red Fort. Additionally, around 1,000 cameras with facial recognition and video analytic systems have been installed.

Aug 15, 2023 07:20 IST

Visuals | PM Modi Pays Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi At Raj Ghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on 77th Independence Day. PM Modi has now reached Red Fort.

 

Aug 15, 2023 07:18 IST

Watch | PM Modi Before Leaving For Raj Ghat

PM Modi at his official residence before leaving for Rajghat in Delhi.

Watch:

Aug 15, 2023 07:17 IST

Independence Day: PM Modi Arrives Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Guard of Honour at Red Fort ahead of his speech.

Aug 15, 2023 07:11 IST

Independence Day 2023 LIVE: PM To Deliver Speech on From Red Fort

Top Ministers assemble as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to deliver speech from Red Fort on Independence Day.

Aug 15, 2023 07:05 IST

Independence Day 2023 LIVE: Bharat Mata, The Voice Of Every Indian, Writes Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi took to X, previously known as Twitter, and extended Independence Day greetings by citing experiences from his foot march – ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

“Bharat Mata is the voice of every Indian,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote.

“To hear India, my own voice – my desires – my ambitions had to fall silent. India would speak to one of her own, but only if one was humble and completely silent,” Rahul Gandhi wrote in his long note in which he shared the difficulties he faced when he started the yatra.

Aug 15, 2023 07:03 IST

Independence Day 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah Wishes Countrymen on Independence Day

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday wished the country on Tuesday. In a post of social media site, Amit Shah posted: “Happy Independence Day to all. I bow down to all the freedom fighters who contributed to the freedom of the country. This day also reminds us of our duties towards building the golden India dreamed of by the immortal sacrificers who sacrificed themselves in the sacrifice of freedom. Come, let us take a pledge to contribute our best in the unity and prosperity of the nation in the golden age of Independence.”

Aug 15, 2023 06:59 IST

Independence Day Celebrations in J&K: People Wave Tricolour At Iconic Lal Chowk in Srinagar

People were seen waving the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, as they gather to celebrate 77th Independence Day.

WATCH:

Aug 15, 2023 06:58 IST

Independence Day 2023 LIVE: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Hoists National Flag at His Residence

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hoists the national flag at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of #IndependenceDay.

Watch Below

Aug 15, 2023 06:55 IST

LIVE Independence Day Updates: Rajnath Singh Hoists Tricolour At His Residence

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the national flag at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day.

Watch Below:

Aug 15, 2023 06:51 IST

Independence Day LIVE Updates: Monuments Lit Up Across Country in Tricolour

Monuments across the country have been lit up in Tricolour as part of Independence Day celebrations. The country is celebrating its 77th Independence Day today.

Some iconic buildings and monuments in India were illuminated in the Tricolours lights ahead of the Independence Day.

Media Tree in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, Howrah Bridge and Victoria Memorial in West Bengal, Old Delhi Railway Station, New Delhi Railway Station and India Gate, Clock Tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar were among the buildings lit up in Tricolour ahead of Independence Day.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai was also illuminated in Tricolour on the occassion of 77th Independence Day.

Aug 15, 2023 06:50 IST

Independence Day 2023: Security Beefed Up in Delhi

Delhi Police beefed up security arrangements in Delhi ahead of Independence Day. Police personnel were seen checking vehicles as security tightened up across the national capital for Independence Day celebrations.

Multi-layer security is in place across Delhi, with more than 10,000 personnel manning the area in and around the historic Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on its 77th Independence Day, police said.

Around 1,000 cameras with facial recognition and video analytic systems have been installed in and around the Mughal-era fort and at other strategic locations to ensure security and monitor VVIP movements.

Aug 15, 2023 06:50 IST

Independence Day 2023 LIVE: PM Modi Extends Independence Day Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to microblogging site ‘X’ and extended Independence Day greetings to the country.

PM Modi said, “We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision.”

“Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!” PM Modi’s X post read.

