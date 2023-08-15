Independence Day 2023 LIVE: PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Red Fort; Over 10k Cops Deployed, 1,000 Cams Installed in Delhi

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi took to X, previously known as Twitter, and extended Independence Day greetings by citing experiences from his foot march – ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

“Bharat Mata is the voice of every Indian,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote.

“To hear India, my own voice – my desires – my ambitions had to fall silent. India would speak to one of her own, but only if one was humble and completely silent,” Rahul Gandhi wrote in his long note in which he shared the difficulties he faced when he started the yatra.