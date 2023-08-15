Independence Day 2023: No Ifs and Buts… Ball in India’s Court, Says PM Modi | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day. Beginning his speech by addressing the countrymen as parivarjan (family members), PM Modi said India is celebrating the festival of democracy.

Shortly into the speech, the Prime Minister touched upon the violence in Manipur, saying the central and state governments are striving to bring peace to the region. Expressing anguish at crimes against women in the state over the last few months, he added that the situation is improving in the north-eastern state.

Here are Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s top quotes from the Independence Day 2023 speech at the Red Fort:

India is the largest democracy of the world and now also the leading country in terms of population. Such a large country, 140 crore members of my family, are celebrating Independence Day today."

I pay my tributes to all the brave hearts who gave their contribution in India’s freedom struggle.

Natural calamity has created unimaginable crises in several parts of the country. I express my sympathies to all families who faced this.

The country stands with the people of Manipur… Resolution can be found through peace only. The Centre and the state government are making all efforts to find resolution.

Today, we have demography, democracy and diversity. These three together have the ability to realise the dreams of the nation.

What we do in this era, the steps we take, and the decisions we take one after the other, will germinate the golden history of the country in the coming 1,000 years.

There is no dearth of opportunities in the country. The country has the ability to provide endless opportunities.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, a new world order, a new geo-political equation is taking shape. The definition of geopolitics is changing. Today, the ability of 140 crore Indians can be seen in shaping the new world order.

It is certain that India’s capability and possibilities are going to cross new heights of trust. Today, India has received the opportunity to host G20 Summit. In the past year, the manner in which several events of the G20 were held in every corner of India has made the world aware of the capability of India’s common people, India’s diversity.

Reform, perform and transform are changing the country.

When we came to power in 2014, India was at the 10th position in the global economic system. Today, with the efforts of 140 crore Indians, we have reached the 5th position, This did not happen just like that. The demon of corruption had the country in its clutches… we stopped the leakages and created a strong economy.

The government will launch Vishwakarma scheme with allocation of Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 crore in the next month for those with traditional skills.

Multi-layer security is in place across Delhi, with more than 10,000 personnel manning the area in and around the historic Red Fort. Around 1,000 cameras with facial recognition and video analytic systems have been installed in and around the Mughal-era fort and at other strategic locations to ensure security and monitor VVIP movements, police said.

The Gyan Path in front of the Red Fort has been decked up with flowers and G20 signage. The government has invited around 1,800 special guests from across the country to attend the programme. Seventy-five couples from each state and Union Territory, in their traditional attire, have been invited to witness the ceremony. Sarpanch of vibrant villages, nurses, fisherfolk and labourers engaged in the construction of the Central Vista project are also among the special invitees.