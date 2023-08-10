Independence Day 2023: Section 144 Imposed Near Red Fort, Rajghat | Details Here

The Delhi police has imposed Section 144, banning gatherings of people near areas of Red Fort, Rajghat and ITO ahead of Independence Day this year.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi police said, “In view of Independence Day celebrations, Section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) has been invoked in areas near Rajghat, ITO, Red Fort etc. No gathering of any kind is permitted in these areas."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort on Tuesday, August 15.

The significance of this day lies in its historical importance as it marks the end of over 200 years of British dominion in India. The Indian National Congress, the leading political party in the independence struggle, had initially demanded complete independence on January 26, 1930.

Independence Day is of immense significance to every Indian as it symbolizes the dawn of a new era of self-governance, sovereignty, and democracy. It represents the freedom of the Indian people to determine their own destiny and shape the nation’s future.

On this day, celebrations are held across the country. The national flag is hoisted in schools, government offices, and public places, and people participate in cultural events, parades, and flag-hoisting ceremonies