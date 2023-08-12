Independence Day 2023: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory for Dress Rehearsal | Check Routes to Avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday released an advisory to ensure a smooth flow of traffic movement for the Independence Day dress rehearsal on August 13.

As per the final traffic advisory, eight routes will be closed to the general public for over 7 hours from 4 am to 11 am. The advisory named roads where vehicles without parking labels will not be allowed.

These Roads Will Be Closed To Public From 4 am to 11 am

According to Delhi Police Traffic Advisory, Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, S.P Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road will be closed to the general public from 4 am to 11 am on Sunday.

Apart from these, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover will also remain closed during the rehearsal hours. Old Iron Bridge and Geeta Colony Bridge towards Shanti Van will also be closed.

Diversion in Bus Routes

Buses, including the ones operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), will not ply on Ring Road and between ISBT to NH-24 (NH-9)/NH T-point on Ring Road and take alternative routes from August 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13.

These buses are advised to use G T Road, Wazirabad Road and NH-24, the advisory said.

Additionally, interstate buses will also not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT during this period, the advisory said.

Routes of buses terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi main railway station will be curtailed or diverted.

Vehicles With No Parking Label Must Avoid These Roads

Vehicles that do not have parking labels for the rehearsal may avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, J L Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass, the advisory said.

Alternative Routes for Commuters

As per the traffic advisory, commuters travelling from north Delhi to south Delhi and vice-versa will have to take alternative routes of Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg and Rani Jhansi Road to reach their destinations.

In the east-west corridor, vehicular traffic will follow alternative routes of NH-24, Nizamuddin Khatta, Barapula Road — under AIIMS Flyover, Ring Road, Mathura Road, Subramania Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithviraj Road and Safdarjung Road, etc. and vice versa, it said.

Movement of goods vehicles between Nizamuddin and Wazirabad bridges will be prohibited from August 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13.

Alternative routes will remain open to railway stations, bus stations and hospitals near the venue of the Independence Day function.

Delhi Metro Advisory For Independence Day, No Parking at Stations

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday announced that the metro train services will commence at 5 am on August 15 - Independence Day ceremony.

“Delhi Metro train services on all lines will start from 5 am from all terminal stations. The trains will run at a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 am," the DMRC said, adding that parking facilities will remain closed at metro stations.

(With PTI inputs)