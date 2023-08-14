PM Modi Set to Deliver 10th Independence Day Address from Red Fort: Schedule and Key Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver his 10th consecutive Independence Day address on Tuesday which also marks his last address before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The 77th Independence Day celebrations carry an air of anticipation as over the years, the event has been the platform for Prime Minister to showcase his government’s achievements, outline its progress and unveil key flagship initiatives.

It is likely that the Prime Minister will choose to trace the nation’s trajectory across various sectors during his tenure since 2014, while also articulating his future vision—a practice he has consistently engaged in during his previous addresses.

Political Messages

Experts will also be keen to decipher any political messages in the address. While Prime Minister Modi has largely avoided direct political confrontations with opposition parties in his Independence Day speeches, he has frequently commented on the governance reforms that his administration has introduced following a period of perceived “corruption" and policy paralysis.

Themes central to his speeches have highlighted India’s escalating global prominence, renewed vigour in driving the nation’s developmental trajectory, and the growing self-assurance within the population. Additionally, his addresses underscore the nation’s commitment to robust security measures and foreign policy principles grounded firmly in the pursuit of national interests.

PM Modi’s Past Speeches and Crucial Policy Announcements

Since his inaugural Independence Day speech from the historic Red Fort in 2014, Prime Minister Modi has used this platform to introduce significant initiatives like Swachh Bharat and Jan Dhan accounts. Over the years, his addresses have served as a means to interact with the public on a diverse range of issues, including social challenges like crimes against women and social conflicts.

A notable highlight was the ‘Panch Pran’ (five pledges) he emphasized in his 2022 speech. He urged citizens to propel India into a developed nation by 2047, shed remnants of colonial mindset, take pride in our heritage, strengthen unity, and uphold civic duties with integrity.

While addressing grassroots concerns, such as eradicating open defecation by advocating for toilets in underprivileged households, Prime Minister Modi has not shied away from presenting broader visions for the country.

His annual speeches have outlined ambitious endeavors, including the monumental Rs 100 lakh crore infrastructural push via the Gati Shakti project, nationwide electrification, and modernization of the defense forces, despite some critics downplaying his focus on seemingly “minor" issues.

PM Modi might once again introduce significant initiatives. For instance, in the lead-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Modi revealed the ambitious health insurance scheme for the underprivileged, Ayushman Bharat, during his 2018 address.

Furthermore, his August 15 speeches have consistently served as platforms for unveiling crucial policy decisions. Notably, in 2019, he announced the establishment of the Chief of Defence Staff role. Similarly, the commemoration of the Amrit Mahotsav of independence in 2021 marked the introduction of the Gati Shakti strategy and the proposal to launch 75 Vande Bharat Express trains.

Independence Day Schedule

The 77th Independence Day with commence on Tuesday morning with the following schedule of events:

Prime Minister Modi will be warmly received by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and esteemed dignitaries at the Red Fort.

The Prime Minister will then proceed to review the Guard of Honour.

Ascending to the Red Fort’s ramparts, PM Modi will hoist the National Flag, followed by a resounding ‘Rashtriya Salute’.

Adding a touch of grandeur, flower petals are set to cascade from two Advanced Light Helicopters Mark-III Dhruv of the Indian Air Force.

Following this floral display, the Prime Minister’s address to the nation is scheduled around 7:30 am.

50 Nurses Among 1,800 Special Guests at Red Fort

Fifty nurses and their families from across the nation have received special invitations to join the Independence Day festivities at the Red Fort on Tuesday. These invitees are part of a distinguished group of 1,800 special guests representing diverse backgrounds. This inclusive initiative, in alignment with the government’s vision of ‘Jan Bhagidari’, underscores the commitment to involve people from all walks of life across India in the celebration, according to a statement.

The guests include sarpanches from over 660 vibrant villages, members of farmer producer organizations, participants from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Shram Yogis (construction workers) from the central vista project, Khadi workers, contributors to various development projects, primary school teachers, nurses, and fishermen.

10,000 Cops, Anti-drone Systems in Place in Delhi

The security measures at the iconic Red Fort have been fortified with advanced technology, including 1,000 facial recognition cameras, anti-drone systems, and a dedicated team of over 10,000 police personnel.

These strict measures include integrated cameras with facial recognition capabilities, strategically positioned to monitor the movements of VVIPs. Additionally, anti-drone systems are in place, complemented by a comprehensive anti-terror strategy, including air defense weaponry. The safety of the Prime Minister and other esteemed guests is ensured through the presence of snipers, elite SWAT commandos, and skilled sharpshooters at strategic locations.

(With inputs from PTI)