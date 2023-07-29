Ahead of I-Day, Punjab Police Busts Pak ISI-Backed Terror Module; 5 Khalistani Operatives Held

Punjab Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a module of the foreign-based Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and foiled a conspiracy by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to carry out disruptive activities in the border state ahead of Independence Day. Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said five members of the module have been arrested.

Following intelligence inputs that some terrorist elements based abroad have organised a terror module by recruiting foot soldiers through criminals lodged in jails, and they have been hatching a conspiracy to target minority leaders, police officials, and other prominent individuals in order to disturb the peace and harmony of the state, the State Special Operating Cell (SSOC) of SAS Nagar immediately registered a case and launched a special operation.

“During the approximately two-week-long operation, which involved meticulous intelligence gathering, technical analysis and swift action, five operatives of this terrorist module involved in the nefarious plot were apprehended," said DGP Yadav.

He said investigations have revealed that the links of this new module have been established with the same foreign-based handler which had targeted Rajeev Mahajan in Batala on June 24. They were controlling this separate module through these operatives to carry out different target killings in the state, he said.

Shop owner Rajeev Mahajan, his brother Anil Mahajan and Anil’s son Manav were shot at their electronics store by unknown assailants in June.

Investigations have also revealed that operatives of KLF, using the fake name “Ranjodh Singh," have been engaged in talent spotting in India and recruiting foot soldiers through people lodged in jail. Additionally, they employ fake narratives on social media to influence impressionable youth and transfer money into their bank accounts to motivate them to carry out target killings in Punjab.

AIG SSOC SAS Nagar, Ashwani Kapur, said that it was discovered that foreign-based handlers of KLF had provided a list of target persons, and module members had already conducted recce of some of the targets. Further investigations are ongoing, he added.

A case had been registered under sections 153, 153-A and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 25(7) and 25 of the Arms Act and sections 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at Police Station SSOC SAS Nagar.