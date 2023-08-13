Independence Day: Security Beefed Up Across Delhi, Vehicular Movement Suspended Near Red Fort

Security arrangements in the national capital have been beefed up ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

Vehicular movement have also been suspended near Red Fort on Sunday. Rigid security measures have been taken up by the Delhi Police with intensified checking of vehicles and patrolling.

Full dress rehearsals of the armed forces are also underway at Red Fort with merely two days left for the celebrations of Independence Day.

India will be celebrating its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday with the Prime Minister set to address the nation on the occasion from Red Fort. On Friday, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to take part in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement from August 13 to August 15.

The Indian flag is a symbol of freedom spirit and national unity, said PM Modi, urging the people to change their social media display pictures to that of the Tricolour and upload their Tiranga pictures onto the Har Ghar Tiranga website.

PM Modi posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further the national progress."

The Prime Minister — on his Mann ki Baat broadcast — also announced the ‘Meri Maata Mera Desh’ campaign which aims at honouring the freedom fighters and bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation. Under this campaign, the ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’ will also be organised across India, the PM informed.

Further, nearly 1,800 special guests from across India will be attending the Independence Day Flag hoisting by the Prime Minister at Red Fort.

Several people who have contributing to the nation’s development including village sarpanches, teachers, nurses, shram yogis who helped build the Central Vista project in Delhi, fishermen, khadi sector workers, border organisation workers and also those who contributed to and worked for the Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal projects have also been invited along with their spouses to attend the Independence Day celebrations, said a release from the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Two beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) from Maharashtra will get to witness the celebrations at Red Fort on Tuesday. Of the scheme’s beneficiaries, 50 people have been invited along with their families to attend the event and listen to PM Modi’s address.

(With inputs from ANI)