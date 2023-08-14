Independence Day Updates: 10k Cops, Anti-Drone Systems Deployed in Delhi; No Internet Ban in Kashmir

Preparations are underway ahead of the grand celebration of the 77th Independence Day. Security arrangements across the national capital and the country have also been tightened.

Around 1,800 special guests are set to attend the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on Tuesday.

LATEST UPDATES

- 10k Cops, CCTV and Anti-Drone Systems for Independence Day

Over 10,000 police personnel are set to be deployed across the national capital on the occasion of Independence Day.

According to a Hindustan Times Report, Deputy Commissioner of Police (public relations officer) Suman Nalwa said, “Delhi Police is proud to be in charge of security of the Independence Day function. Adequate arrangements have been put in place to ensure seamless celebrations across the city”.

Another senior officer said that artificial Intelligence (AI)-based facial recognition system has also been put in place to keep a check on terror factors.

Another officer said that CCTV arrangements have been installed strategically and anti-drone systems including those by National Security Guards (NSG) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have been installed.

- No Internet Ban in Kashmir, Three-Tier Security in Place

There will be no internet ban in Kashmir for Independence Day but, a three-tier security cover and drone system have been placed at key venues and across the valley to prevent any untoward situation.

Between 2005 and 2021, internet ban has been imposed in the valley on all the key celebrations days, but for the last two years there hasn’t been such a ban.

According to a Hindustan Times report, divisional commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said, “There won’t be any restrictions in any part of Kashmir on Independence day. Also there won’t be restrictions on the internet on Independence Day… We are expecting huge participation of people in parade."

- 50 School Teachers Invited as ‘Special Guests’ for I-Day Celebrations

A select group of 50 teachers for their dedication and outstanding contribution in the field of education have been invited as ‘special guests’ for the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort.

According to information from the Ministry of Education (MoE), these selected teachers are from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KV) schools from across the nation.

- President Droupadi Murmu to Address the Nation on I-Day Eve

President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on the eve of Independence Day.

The President’s address will be broadcast from 7 pm on Akashvani and all the Doordarshan channels in Hindi, followed by in English, a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

- 4 Goan Fisherfolk to Attend I-Day Celebrations

In honour and respect of the fisherfolk community who have traditionally helped maintain the coastal heritage of the country, four fisherfolk couples from Goa have been invited to attend the Independence Day ceremony in Delhi.

The special invitation to the couples have been extended by the Centre. The four couples invited are Vasant Pednekar and Lakshmi Pednekar, Francisco Fernandes and Renuka Fernandes, Sabi Fernandes and Filomena Veronica Lourenco, and Jacinto Guraio and Caseel Guraio.

- Weather: Met Predicts Predicts Lights Rains in Delhi on Tuesday

The Met Office, for Tuesday, has predicted very light rain or Thundershowers towards the evening with the minimum temperature expected to be 25-27 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature to be 34 degrees Celsius.

- Delhi Metro Advisory for Independence Day

The Delhi Metro has decided to run its services from 5 am on August 15 to facilitate those who will be travelling to Red Fort for the Independence Day ceremony.

Normal operations will run per usual from 6 am, prior to which the metro trains will run at a frequency of 30 minutes on all the corridors.

Parking facilities will not available at any of the Delhi Metro Station from 6 am Monday to 4 pm on Tuesday.

- Srinagar: CRPF Organises Bike Rally Ahead of Independence Day

The CRPF organised a bike rally from Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk to Nishat garden on the banks of Dal Lake as part of the Independence Day celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The rally of more than 100 bikers carrying the national flag was flagged off by the Additional Director General of CRPF Nalin Prabhat.

- Ganjam Women Self-Help Groups to Make 4 Lakh Tricolours for I-Day

In the second edition of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement, about 1,700 members of 73 women self-help groups (WSHGs) and producers’ group in all 22 blocks of the district and Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) are engaged in making 4 lakh national flags that will flutter on government buildings in the district on Independence Day.

The WSHGs have almost completed their task, a government officer said. “The initiative is not only extra earnings for them, but also awakens the patriotic spirit among people," said Meeta Swain, secretary of a tailoring unit in Sheragada.