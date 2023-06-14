CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Cyclone BiparjoyUttarkashi Communal TensionNoida-Bollywood CaseSenthil BalajiSC-Love Jihad
Home » India » India Accomplished Journey from Red Tape to Red Carpet in 9 Years of Modi Rule: Amit Shah
1-MIN READ

India Accomplished Journey from Red Tape to Red Carpet in 9 Years of Modi Rule: Amit Shah

PTI

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 15:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Shah also said Prime Minister Modi has unleashed India's aspirations to drive growth in the nine years of 'ease of business'. (File Photo/PTI')

Shah also said Prime Minister Modi has unleashed India's aspirations to drive growth in the nine years of 'ease of business'. (File Photo/PTI')

The home minister said whether it is ”Start Up India”, ”Stand Up India”, PLI or digital transformation, a whole-of-the-government approach to facilitate growth has spurred innovation and development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said India has accomplished a journey from red tape to the red carpet in nine years of the Narendra Modi government and created a hassle-free business environment, making the country a preferred FDI destination.

Shah also said Prime Minister Modi has unleashed India’s aspirations to drive growth in the ”nine years of ease of business”.

”India accomplished a journey from red tape to the red carpet in the last #9YearsOfEaseOfBusiness. PM @narendramodi Ji introduced an efficient tax system, investor-friendly policy, and easier approvals to create a hassle-free business environment, making India an FDI destination,” he wrote on Twitter.

The home minister said whether it is ”Start Up India”, ”Stand Up India”, PLI or digital transformation, a whole-of-the-government approach to facilitate growth has spurred innovation and development.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Amit Shah
  2. Home Minister
  3. Modi govt
first published:June 14, 2023, 15:22 IST
last updated:June 14, 2023, 15:22 IST