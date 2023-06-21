CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi US VisitTamil Nadu RainYoga and BenefitsAdipurush RowBhopal News
Home » India » India Adds 92 Fresh Covid Cases, Active Caseload Dips to 1,786
1-MIN READ

India Adds 92 Fresh Covid Cases, Active Caseload Dips to 1,786

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 13:17 IST

New Delhi, India

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,898 (Image: R Satish Babu/AFP File)

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,898 (Image: R Satish Babu/AFP File)

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website

India witnessed a single-day rise of 92 new COVID-19 cases even as the active caseload declined to 1,786, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,898 (5.31 lakh), the data — updated at 8 am on Wednesday — showed.

The total tally of Covid cases is currently at 4,49,93,671 (4.49 crore). The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,44,59,987 (4.44 crore) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide drive.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. coronavirus
  2. Covid
  3. India
first published:June 21, 2023, 13:17 IST
last updated:June 21, 2023, 13:17 IST