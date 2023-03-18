India-Africa Chiefs’ Conclave: More than 25 Countries Taking Part, Big Boost To Military Relations

In a first, army Chiefs and representatives from 25 African countries are set to take part in a conclave happening on the sidelines of AFINDEX, a joint exercise of India and African countries. The conclave, scheduled to take place on March 28 in Pune, has a clear objective of defence partnership and defence industry outreach to Africa.

“All 54 countries were invited, and so far, we have received confirmation from 25 countries. The list is expected to have further additions,” said a senior official from the Indian army.

Given the fact that various African countries have shown interest in India’s indigenous products, the conclave is also seen as an opportunity for Indian companies. The exhibition of defence equipment will enable the guests to explore the opportunities they are already deliberating on.

The India Africa Defence Ministers Conclave was held on the sidelines of DEFEXPO 2020 in Lucknow. Last year, the India-Africa defence dialogue was held at Gandhinagar on the sidelines of DEFEXPO 2022, building on the Lucknow declaration.

“This conclave will have two sessions. The first session will explore the Key Pillars of India-Africa Defence Partnership, while the second session will focus on Indian Defence Industry’s Outreach to Africa,” said the officer. “Eminent speakers from Africa will form part of the panel discussion,” he added.

The conclave is happening at a time when AFINDEX, which is already seeing participation from 20+ countries, is concluding on 30th March. The joint exercise has a four-year history of participation from African countries and India.

“As it is focused on UN peacekeeping operations, it will also give a boost to the long-standing military partnership of the nations,” said officers.

The exercise will see the participation of over 100 personnel.

While countries like the Republic of Congo, Niger, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, and others have confirmed Chiefs’ participations, some are sending their representatives.

“The first India-Africa Chiefs Conclave is a landmark event and will provide a fillip to the cooperation between the Indian Army and the armies of African Nations while simultaneously addressing the capacity enhancement requirements of African armies,” the officer said.

