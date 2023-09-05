PM Modi Exclusive Interview | 'India Also Advancing Interests of Countries That Are Not in the G20'

India has been advancing the interests of the developing world, including the countries not represented in the G20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told moneycontrol.com in an exclusive interview on Tuesday ahead of the Group of 20 (G20) Summit to be hosted by India on September 9-10.

“India has also been advancing the interests of the developing world, including the interests of nations not represented in the G20, such as the countries of the African Union,” he said. “Further, perhaps for the first time in the history of G20, the troika is with the developing world — Indonesia, India, and Brazil. This troika can amplify the voice of the developing world at a crucial time when there are increased tensions due to global geopolitics.”

The G20 troika refers to the previous, current and incoming G20 presidencies.

“We have followed the approach of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ in our country over the last nine years… This is our guiding principle in global relations as well. When we laid out our agenda for the G20, it was welcomed universally, because everyone knew that we would bring our proactive and positive approach to help find solutions for global issues,” the Prime Minister said during the interview.

Speaking on the global outlook on India and its prospects, PM Modi said: “When global leaders meet me, they are filled with a sense of optimism about India due to the efforts of 140 crore Indians across various sectors. They are also convinced that India has a lot to offer and must play a larger role in shaping the global future. This has also been witnessed in their support for our work through the G20 platform.”

