India to be Bharat? Govt May Bring Resolution to Rename Country in Special Session of Parliament
1-MIN READ

India to be Bharat? Govt May Bring Resolution to Rename Country in Special Session of Parliament

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 12:07 IST

New Delhi, India

The special session of Parliament will be held on September end. (Getty Images)

Congress on Tuesday hit back at the government after the Rashtrapati Bhawan (President House) sent out invites for a G20 dinner of September 9 in the name of President of Bharat instead of the usual President of India saying now even this "Union of States" is under assault.

The Modi-led Central government is likely to bring a fresh resolution during the Special Session of Parliament to rename India as Bharat, mentioned sources.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on September 9 in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the usual ‘President of India’."

“Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: ‘Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States’. But now even this ‘Union of States’ is under assault," the Congress communication in-charge said

The Narendra Modi-led Central government, which has been emphasising liberating the people of the country from the “slavery mentality" and any elements related to such a psyche during the ongoing “Amrit Kaal", is reportedly planning to remove the word “India" from the Constitution, sources in the know of things claimed, adding that a preparation pertaining to the proposal is underway.

A Long-Standing Demand

The name change of India to Bharat is Bharatiya Janata Party’s long-standing demand. In December 2022, Mitesh Patel, BJP MP from Anand in Gujarat raised a question in the Lok Sabha about renaming India as “Bharat” or “Bharatvarsh” as deliberated by the Constituent Assembly in September 1949.

Patel claimed that “India” signifies the “slavery that the country was subjected to”, as the name was given by the British East India Company.

 

first published:September 05, 2023, 11:58 IST
last updated:September 05, 2023, 12:07 IST