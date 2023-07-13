India Can be a Strong Bridge Between Global South & the West: PM Modi to French Newspaper

In an interview to a French newspaper ahead of his departure for France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched India as a bridge between the ‘Global South’ and the western world. He also hailed the deep cooperation between India and France and reiterated his ‘SAGAR’ vision for both countries — Security and Growth for All in the Region.

PM Modi left for France on Thursday morning and is set to join President Emmanuel Macron for the French National Day, or Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour.

In an interview with French newspaper Les Echos, PM Modi spoke about 25 years of India-France strategic partnership. “I feel we are now at a turning point. If we look at the post-pandemic global order and the shape that it is taking, I think the positive experience of our strategic partnership is an important step ahead. So, we look forward to working on a roadmap for the next 25 years of the strategic partnership, which I think is very important for the relationship. The relationship is in excellent shape. It is strong, trusted and consistent. It has been steady and resilient in the darkest storms. It has been bold and ambitious in looking for opportunities," he said.

“I see India being that strong shoulder. If Global South has to make that high jump, India can be that shoulder to propel it ahead. For the Global South, India can also build its linkages with Global North. So, in that sense, this shoulder can become a bridge of sorts. So, I feel that what we need is to strengthen this shoulder, this bridge so that linkages between the North and South can become stronger and the Global South can itself become stronger."

#BreakingNews | PM #NarendraModi, in an interview with French newspaper Les Echos, says, "I see India being that strong shoulder that if Global South has to make that high jump,India can be that shoulder to propel it ahead@_pallavighosh @anjalipandey06 #PMModiFranceVisit pic.twitter.com/szlRm1o1pT— News18 (@CNNnews18) July 13, 2023

Speaking about challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, the PM told the French newspaper: “Our (India & France) interests in the Indo-Pacific region are vast, and our engagement is deep. I have described our vision for this region in one word — SAGAR, which stands for Security and Growth for All in the Region. While peace is necessary for the future we seek to build, it is far from assured. India has always stood for peaceful resolution of differences through dialogue and diplomacy, and for respecting sovereignty of all nations, international law and the rules-based international order."

In his departure statement, the PM expressed confidence that his visit to France will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership and said that he looks forward to holding wide-ranging discussions with President Macron on taking forward this time-tested relationship over the next 25 years.

“I look forward to meeting President Macron and holding wide-ranging discussions on taking forward this longstanding and time-tested partnership over the next 25 years," Modi said. The Prime Minister pointed out that he has had the opportunity to meet President Macron several times since his last Official Visit to France in 2022, most recently in Hiroshima, Japan in May 2023 during the G-7 Summit.

“I also look forward to my interactions with the French leadership, including Ms. Elisabeth Borne, Prime Minister of France, Mr. Gerard Larcher, President of the Senate, and Ms. Yael Braun-Pivet, President of the National Assembly," he said.

During his visit, Modi said, he will also have the opportunity to meet the vibrant Indian community, leading CEOs from both countries as well as prominent French personalities. “I am confident that my visit will provide a new impetus to our strategic partnership," the Prime Minister said.