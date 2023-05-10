CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » India Closely Watching Pakistan As Protests Intensify After Imran Khan's Arrest, Say Top Govt Sources
1-MIN READ

India Closely Watching Pakistan As Protests Intensify After Imran Khan's Arrest, Say Top Govt Sources

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Arpita Raj

CNN-News18

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 17:35 IST

Delhi, India

A man runs past a burning prison van set on fire by angry supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Karachi on May 9. (Image: AP)

The violence erupted in Pakistan on Tuesday evening after Imran Khan was taken into custody by the paramilitary Rangers on the orders of the NAB from the premises of the Islamabad High Court where he came to attend a corruption case hearing

India is closely watching developments in Pakistan as several cities witnessed violent protests over the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in a corruption case, top government sources told CNN-News18 on Wednesday. Expressing concern, they said the “fragile situation" in the neighbouring country would allow the cadres of terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to take charge.

“The situation in Pakistan is tense and we are watching developments very closely. Allowing the public to do rioting so easily is worrisome and especially in the house of the Corps Commander. Pakistan has lakhs of Lashkar and Jaish cadres in South Punjab. This fragile situation will allow them to take charge because they are equipped with weapons," sources said.

Stating that Indian border is under strict vigil and in control right now, the sources said, “Pakistan is creating trouble outside borders and now this situation inside is going to impact regional security."

The violence erupted in Pakistan on Tuesday evening after the cricketer-turned-politician was taken into custody by the paramilitary Rangers on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from the premises of the Islamabad High Court where he came to attend a corruption case hearing.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Army troops were deployed in Punjab to maintain law and order in the most populous province. “The exact numbers of troops/assets, date and area of deployment will be worked out by the provincial government in consultation” with the army headquarters, according to a notification issued by the federal government

The Army would be working alongside district administration to restore law, order and peace, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Punjab police said that 945 people were arrested from across the province for disturbing peace and indulging in violence.

    A Punjab police spokesperson said that more than 25 vehicles of the police and government agencies were destroyed and burnt. Protesters had attacked more than 14 government buildings, looting and causing serious damage to government property, he shared.

    (with inputs from PTI)

    first published:May 10, 2023, 17:00 IST
    last updated:May 10, 2023, 17:35 IST