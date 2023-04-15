CHANGE LANGUAGE
India Condemns All Acts of Violence: Modi After Japanese PM Escapes Unhurt in Blast
1-MIN READ

India Condemns All Acts of Violence: Modi After Japanese PM Escapes Unhurt in Blast

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 15:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image/ANI)

Kishida was evacuated unharmed Saturday after someone threw an explosive device at a campaign event in a western port city, officials said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed relief after his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida escaped unharmed in an explosion during a campaign and asserted that India condemns all acts of violence.

Modi tweeted, “Learnt of a violent incident at a public event at Wakayama in Japan where my friend PM @Kishida230 was present. Relieved that he is safe. Praying for his continued well-being and good health. India condemns all acts of violence."

Kishida was evacuated unharmed Saturday after someone threw an explosive device at a campaign event in a western port city, officials said.

Police wrestled a suspect to the ground as screaming bystanders scrambled to get away and smoke filled the air.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Sanstuti Nath
Sanstuti Nath
first published:April 15, 2023, 15:22 IST
last updated:April 15, 2023, 15:22 IST