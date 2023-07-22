India Contributes 26.5% to Total Banana Production in World, Andhra Leading Producer: Centre

India is the largest producer of bananas in the world as per the statistics published by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for the year 2021 which showed the country accounted for 26.5 per cent of the world’s production of the fruit.

Andhra Pradesh was the leading producer with estimated production of 56.84 lakh tonnes that accounted for 16.5 per cent of the country’s total banana production during the year 2021-22.

To increase production, Centre is implementing the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) scheme for the holistic development of horticulture sector in the country. Along with this, the government is also implementing cluster development programme (CDP) to leverage geographical specialisation of horticulture clusters and promote integrated and market-led development of pre-production, production, post-harvest, logistics, branding and marketing activities.

“Under CDP, 55 horticulture clusters have been identified of which 12 have been selected for the pilot phase of the CDP including Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) and Theni (Tamil Nadu) as Banana Clusters. Under MIDH, for Banana (sucker), assistance is provided 40% of the maximum cost of Rs. 2.00 lakh/ha for meeting the expenditure on planting material, cost of drip system,” said a senior official of the ministry of agriculture and farmer welfare.

Assistance is provided at 40 per cent of the maximum cost of Rs 0.87 lakh/ha. for meeting the expenditure on planting material and cost of INM/IPM without integration. In case of Northeastern and Himalayan states, TSP areas, Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands, assistance is 50 per cent of cost, said the official.

“In case of banana (tissue culture), assistance is provided 40 per cent of the maximum cost of Rs 3.00 lakh/ha. for meeting the expenditure on planting material, cost of drip system, INM/IPM, canopy management etc. under integrated package with drip irrigation,” said the official.

Under MIDH, credit-linked assistance is also provided for establishment of cold storage, ripening chambers and reefer transport vehicles for perishable horticulture crops, including banana.

“Assistance is also extended for setting up of market infrastructures, setting up static/mobile vending cart/ platform with cool chamber, for setting up functional infrastructures for collection, sorting /grading, packing, etc. for preventing the losses and facilitating better marketing of the horticulture produce,” said the official.

Andhra Pradesh is expected to produce 5684.47 metric tonnes in the current year followed by Maharashtra (4966.33MT) and Tamil Nadu (4236.96MT). Overall, across all the states and Union Territories, a total of 34907.54 metric tonnes is expected to be produced in this year, said the official.