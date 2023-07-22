India’s deep dive into the Indian Ocean to explore potential of mining critical mineral deposits will be conducted with the help of autonomous underwater vehicles and a specialised ship. The country’s premier ocean institute has sought global tenders for near-seabed surveys to delineate locations for massive sulphide deposits as part of the futuristic ocean mission.

According to the tender documents, accessed by News18, once the contract is awarded, the exploration work could begin as early as December. This should help Indian scientists develop anomaly maps based on various geological and geophysical attributes of the ocean site. It will further help them narrow down long-term search for mineralisation zones or sulphide-ore bodies.

15 locations identified

“This is just the beginning. It will help us identify potential areas for future bathymetric surveys and sediment analysis. Based on the data collected, we will conduct focused surveys about 3,000 to 6,000 metres deep into the ocean,” said Dr Thamban Meloth, director of Goa-based National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), which issued the tender.

The autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) connected to the main ship will collect high-resolution geophysical images from as many as 15 locations, which will be explored in detail. The premier institute has also sought an advanced vessel (ship) with all the scientific facilities along with a sufficiently experienced crew to undertake exploratory work, including all maintenance and operations as well as surveys for processing and interpretation of data.

“We would like to conduct more exploration work to develop 3D models of these deposits. Once we have the required data, then we can consider ways to sample it. It’s a long journey ahead,” the senior scientist told News18.

India has already secured rights of exploration from the International Seabed Authority to hunt for polymetallic sulphides (PMS) in the 10,000 sq km area in international waters of the Indian Ocean.

Rich sources of metals like iron, copper and zinc as well as noble metals like gold, silver, palladium and platinum – these polymetallic sulphides (PMS) exist near the seabed as precipitates of hot fluids oozing out of the deep interior of the oceanic crust. These massive deposits are believed to have huge commercial as well as strategic value in the near future, which countries across the world are keen to explore.

The target of the current project is to explore these resources near the active and inactive hydrothermal vent fields in the Indian exploration area. “We have been able to identify around 12 such locations so far. Now we have to further explore and confirm these locations and determine their resource potential,” Dr Ravichandran, secretary to the ministry of earth sciences (MoES), had earlier told News18 in an interview.

Broadly, the current survey areas are located over the southern segment of Central Indian Ridge and the eastern segment of South-West Indian Ridge regions of the Indian Ocean.

The submission of bids began on July 17 and will close on August 28.