'India Doesn't Get Swayed by Coercion': EAM Jaishankar on Border Situation With China

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday said India does not get swayed by coercion, inducements and false narratives while speaking on the country’s approach towards China’s Belt and Road Initiative along the northern border.

Addressing a press conference on Narendra Modi-led government completing nine years, Jaishankar also stated that India has de-legitimized cross-border terrorism.

According to a PTI report, the EAM, in his remarks, further highlighted various aspects of India’s foreign policies and the country’s ties with key countries.

Jaishankar added that most parts of the world now see India as a development partner and that the Global South sees India as a reliable partner. He also said that India is making an important economic impact, which has been recognized globally.

The minister then launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he has a habit of criticising India abroad. He said that it is not in the interest of the country to speak on its internal matters on a global platform. “The world is watching us," Jaishankar said referring to a recent statement made by Rahul Gandhi during his US visit.

“Rahul Gandhi has a habit of criticising India abroad. I don’t think taking national politics out of the country is in the national interest," Jaishankar said.

At an event in the US, Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is driving the Indian car by only looking in the rear-view mirror which will lead to “one accident after another."

ALSO READ: PM Modi Driving Indian Car Looking Into Rearview Mirror and It’s Crashing: Rahul Gandhi