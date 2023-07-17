India Donates USD 1 Million to United Nations for Expansion of Hindi Language

India has donated one million dollars to the United Nations Department of Global Communications for the expansion of usage of the Hindi language in the UN.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj on Monday handed over a cheque of USD 1,000,000 to Melissa Fleming, Under Secretary General of the United Nations Department of Global Communications.

“Today, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations handed over a cheque of US$ 1,000,000 to Ms. Melissa Fleming, Under Secretary General of the United Nations Department of Global Communications towards expansion of usage of the Hindi language in the United Nations," the Indian Mission at UN said in a statement.

Investing in linguistic inclusivity!PR @ruchirakamboj handed a cheque of $1,000,000 to USG @MelissaFleming towards expanding the usage of #Hindi in @UN. With the Hindi@UN project, we are breaking barriers & enhancing public outreach. 📖: https://t.co/vEiwhnPg5V@UNinHindi pic.twitter.com/yk22GS4BAn — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) July 17, 2023

Hindi@UN project, in collaboration with the UN Department of Public Information of the UN, was launched in 2018, with an objective to enhance the public outreach of the United Nations in the Hindi language, and to spread greater awareness about global issues among millions of Hindi-speaking people around the world.

The UN News in Hindi is disseminated through the following platforms:

- Website of the UN News (https://news.un.org/hi/)

- Twitter @UninHindi

- Instagram “unitednationshindi”

- UN Facebook Hindi page.

- A weekly UN News-Hindi audio bulletin (https://soundcloud.com/un-news-hindi)

With 50,000 current followers on Twitter, 29,000 on Instagram and 15,000 on Facebook, UN Hindi social media accounts publish nearly 1000 posts every year. The Hindi UN News website with 1.3 million annual impressions remains in the top ten in internet search engines.

(With inputs from Shalinder Wangu)