India’s DPI: Magic Wand for MSMEs, Financially Inclusive, Strength in UPI Transactions | Details

India’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) has received support from the World Economic Forum as well as G20 countries. Founder-chairman of UIDAI Aadhaar project, Nandan Nilekani, in the recently concluded three-day summit Business-20 under G20 in New Delhi, said, “India did in nine years what would have taken 47 years through traditional means. We went from being one of the most unbanked countries to the most financially inclusive countries.”

Digital public infrastructure (DPI) is a digital network that enables countries to give economic opportunities and social services in a safe and efficient manner. Inclusive DPI fosters economic growth and competition over time.

According to a report published by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in September 2022, titled ‘Bold investments for digital public infrastructure: Quantifying the human and economic impact’, an estimated 16 to 19 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) worldwide could obtain a source of capital through DPI to support long-term growth. It can prove to be a key player in economic growth of low and middle income countries where growth is majorly dependent on MSME. Reports show that DPI can increase the growth share of such countries by an estimated 20 percent to 33 percent in MSMEs.

Here’s how DPI contributes to the Indian banking system and MSME: