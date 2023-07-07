CHANGE LANGUAGE
India Expands Electoral Collaboration to Panama: ECI signs MoU with Fourth Latin American Nation
1-MIN READ

India Expands Electoral Collaboration to Panama: ECI signs MoU with Fourth Latin American Nation

Reported By: Nivedita Singh

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 21:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Rajiv Kumar, Juncá Wendehake and other officials during the signing of the MoU. (Twitter)



According to Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar, this MoU "reflects the ECI's ongoing commitment to strengthen the democratic processes worldwide". India has earlier signed MoUs with Mexico, Brazil and Chile

The Election Commission of India (ECI) and Electoral Tribunal (ET) of Panama on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the institutional framework for their ongoing cooperation in the field of election management and administration.

In a statement, the poll body said that a three-member ECI delegation led by Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar held interactions with Presiding Magistrate, Electoral Tribunal of Panama Alfredo Juncá Wendehake on strengthening collaboration and knowledge exchange between the two Election Management Bodies (EMBs).

While speaking on the occasion in Panama City, Kumar said that this MoU reflects the ECI’s ongoing commitment to engage with electoral bodies across the globe and strengthen the democratic processes worldwide.

“While learning from best election integrity practices from world over, the ECI is committed to sharing its expertise and knowledge in conducting free, fair and transparent elections with its counterparts in other countries," Kumar added.

During the interaction, Wendehake discussed collaboration between the two EMBs on use of technology and social media in elections.

MOUS SIGNED WITH MEXICO, BRAZIL AND CHILE

The ECI has been expanding its links and cooperation with foreign EMBs through its ‘International Cooperation Programme’.

Having signed MoUs with Mexico, Brazil and Chile in the past years, this is the fourth MoU signed by ECI with an EMB in the Latin Americas region, with an overall 31 MoUs with EMBs and international organisations across the world.

first published:July 07, 2023, 20:58 IST
last updated:July 07, 2023, 21:07 IST