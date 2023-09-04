India Increases Cyber Surveillance as Khalistan Groups Launch G20-Like Sites, Entice Farmers to Join Militancy

Central agencies have increased surveillance in cyberspace on the heels of the Khalistani graffiti incident in Delhi after it was observed that pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has floated several websites ahead of the G20 Summit to dent India’s global image.

The Centre has also initiated action under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000, to ban websites fuelling anti-India propaganda.

Sources said SFJ, which was banned last year, has increased the push for anti-India sentiment across the world and is enticing Sikh youth and farmers to join militancy. Pro-Khalistan entities are also targeting people not only in Punjab but also in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Indians living abroad to fuel their agenda apart from launching a campaign to register supporters through various websites.

Recently, an analysis by a central agency after the graffiti incident found that various groups linked to Khalistan are threatening to target the G20 Summit.

A top official aware of the developments said various websites having addresses similar to the official G20 website have been floated by Khalistani groups.

These websites feature content against India and threaten to fuel anti-India agenda beginning September 8 when the G20 Summit kicks off. The official added that various videos have been uploaded by SFJ against India.

To counter this, the agencies responsible for safeguarding cyber assets have started contacting the companies concerned where these websites, content or videos have been uploaded with the G20 logo.

Last month, controversial pro-Khalistan slogans were seen at Shivaji Park, Madipur, Paschim Vihar, Udyog Nagar, Maharaja Surajmal Stadium, Government Sarvodya Bal Vidyalaya Nangloi, Punjai Bagh and Nangloi metro stations. Videos of the slogans were also sent to top Khalistani terrorists based in US and Canada and then a compiled video was released, threatening the security grid of the country ahead of G20.

After the incident, the top brass of Delhi Police decided that while senior officers will be available in the district, mid-level officials and staff will be given dedicated places to look after. This includes markets, metro stations and other key places. Some areas have been divided into zones where Delhi Police officials have been given charge to keep a track on patrolling.