'India is at the Right Place and Time Now': Nita Ambani Supports Art Exhibit in New York

Nita Ambani, Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said Indian youth are leading the change where there is so much global interest in Indian culture and the country’s values.

Ambani, who is in New York to support an art exhibit – ‘The Tree and the Serpent’ at Metropolitan Museum of Art, said, “The exhibit has Buddhist art from 2nd century BC to 4th Century AD, about 140 pieces. India is the cradle of Buddhism and Buddhism is intertwined with Indian ethos.”

Elaborating on the work, she said it is the fourth exhibition at the MET (museum), which was started in 2016 with Nasreen Mohamedi. “At NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre), we have the vision of bringing best of the world to India. So I am kind of delighted to be here and be part of this exhibit”.

Ambani also said her foundation is looking for collaboration with different museums of the word to bring art to India. She stressed that NMACC has seen the footfall of 5,000-6,000 every day in the last three months since it was opened.

“India is at the right place and time now. So much of Indian culture that is interesting to people around the globe,” she added.

When asked about India’s influence on the West, and how it has changed over the past few years, Ambani said, “I came here first as a young bride at 21 and today I sit here as a very proud Indian. There has been so much of global interest in Indianness and Indian culture and so much appreciation for what India holds. I think our young Indians are leading the way for this change. I met the Indian diaspora at the White House and the excitement of meeting them was palpable. They are doing so well in healthcare, at NASA, at culture, at media and at businesses,” she said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s State visit to the US last month, she said, “It was wonderful to experience the deepening of friendship between the oldest democracy and the largest democracy. It was a historic visit. I think this century will belong to the youth of our nation.”