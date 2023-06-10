CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Mumbai MurderMira Road Murder CaseDiabetes & ObesityOdisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
Home » India » India Logs 186 Fresh Covid Cases; Active Tally At 2,501
1-MIN READ

India Logs 186 Fresh Covid Cases; Active Tally At 2,501

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 10:06 IST

New Delhi, India

The total tally of Covid cases is 4.49 crore (Representational Image/PTI)

The total tally of Covid cases is 4.49 crore (Representational Image/PTI)

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,58,259, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.18 per cent

India saw a single-day rise of 186 coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 2,501, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has remained at 5,31,888, the data updated at 8 am stated. The total tally of Covid cases is 4.49 crore (4,49,92,648) and the active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, it stated.

The national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,58,259, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. covid-19
  2. coronavirus
  3. active cases
first published:June 10, 2023, 10:06 IST
last updated:June 10, 2023, 10:06 IST