India Logs 186 Fresh Covid Cases; Active Tally At 2,501

India saw a single-day rise of 186 coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 2,501, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has remained at 5,31,888, the data updated at 8 am stated. The total tally of Covid cases is 4.49 crore (4,49,92,648) and the active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, it stated.

The national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,58,259, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.