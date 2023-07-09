CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » India Logs 32 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Caseload Now 1,454
1-MIN READ

India Logs 32 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Caseload Now 1,454

Published By: Niranjana VB

PTI

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 13:59 IST

New Delhi, India

India logged 32 fresh cases of Covid on Sunday, July 9. (Image-Shutterstock/Representative)

India logged 32 fresh cases of Covid on Sunday, July 9. (Image-Shutterstock/Representative)

According to the health ministry latest bulletin, the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent

India has logged 32 new coronavirus infections, while the count of active cases stood at 1,454, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,913 with one death being reported from Mizoram, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally stood at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,575).

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to                 4,44,61,208 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.  According to the ministry’s website  220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. COVID 19 Information
  2. covid 19 update today
  3. covid death toll
first published:July 09, 2023, 13:59 IST
last updated:July 09, 2023, 13:59 IST