India Logs 65 New Covid Case; Active Tally Dip to 1,579
1-MIN READ

India Logs 65 New Covid Case; Active Tally Dip to 1,579

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 12:01 IST

New Delhi, India

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (Representational Image/PTI)

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (Representational Image/PTI)

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,905, with one death reported by Uttar Pradesh and one reconciled by Kerala

India has logged 65 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 1,579, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,905, with one death reported by Uttar Pradesh and one reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,097). The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,613 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.  According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
June 28, 2023, 12:01 IST
last updated:June 28, 2023, 12:01 IST