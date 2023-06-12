CHANGE LANGUAGE
India Logs 92 Fresh Covid Cases

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 11:32 IST

New Delhi, India

The death toll has remained at 5,31,891, the data updated at 8 am stated. (Representational Image/ PTI)

The national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, according to the health ministry's website

India has recorded 92 fresh coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 2,350, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll has remained at 5,31,891, the data updated at 8 am stated.

On February 14, the country had reported 74 cases in a day. The total tally of Covid cases is 4.49 crore (4,49,92,880) and the active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, it stated. The national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, according to the health ministry’s website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,58,639 while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.18 per cent, it stated. According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
