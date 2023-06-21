‘India & Modi are at a Juncture...’: Thought Leaders After Meeting PM | A Look at Who Said What

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met several thought leaders from different walks of life in New York on Tuesday where he discussed developments in the US and invited them to collaborate with India.

As a means to enhance people-to-people connect, Modi often meets thought leaders in the countries he visits.

Let us look at who said what after meeting PM Modi:

“I commended India for its response to Covid and how India has very efficiently dealt with it,” said Nicholas Nassim Taleb, who discussed risk-taking and anti-fragility with the PM.

Popular astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, who popularised science with books and frequent appearances on television and radio, said: “Sky is not the limit for PM Modi. I was delighted to spend time with the leader, who is scientifically thoughtful. Priorities might be out of balance for many world leaders but Prime Minister Modi cares for many things including solutions. I am not alone when I say that potential what India can accomplish knows no limit.

Noted American investor and analyst Ray Dalio said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a man whose time has come when India’s time has come. Potential of India is enormous and you have now a reformer who has the ability to transform. India and Prime Minister Modi are at a juncture in which a lot of opportunities will be created.”

Dalio is a hedge-fund manager who founded Bridgewater Associates in 1975 in New York – the world’s largest hedge fund.

Paul Romer, who was co-recipient of the 2018 Nobel Prize in Economics, said, “A good day is when I learn something and I learnt a bunch what India is doing. India can show the way to the world on authentication front by programmes like Aadhaar. PM articulated it very well. That urbanisation is not a problem. It’s an opportunity. I take this as a slogan.”

PM Modi met a group of experts from the think-tank space on Tuesday and discussed geopolitics, global economic situation, terrorism among other crucial issues. The experts included Michael Froman, Daniel Russel, Max Abrahms, Jeff M Smith, Elbridge Colby and Guru Sowle.

He will lead the 9th International Yoga Day on June 21 at United Nations headquarters with representatives from over 180 countries.

"Yoga has become global movement through International Day of Yoga," PM Modi said in a video message today.