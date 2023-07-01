India, Pakistan Exchange List of Prisoners, Vow Humanitarian Approach on Release

India and Pakistan exchanged the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody on Saturday through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad.

Such lists are exchanged every year on January 1 and July 1 under the provisions of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access

India’s list consists of the names of 343 civilian prisoners and 74 fishermen who are Pakistani or are believed to be Pakistani. Similarly, Pakistan has shared a list of 42 civilian prisoners and 266 fishermen in its custody.

The Indian government has called for an early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel, and fishermen along with their boats.

In this context, Pakistan was asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 254 Indian fishermen and 04 Indian civilian prisoners, who have completed their sentences.

In addition, Pakistan was also asked to provide immediate consular access to the remaining 12 fishermen and 14 civilian prisoners in Pakistan’s custody, who are believed to be Indian.

Pakistan has been requested to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation to India.

India remains committed to addressing, on priority, all humanitarian matters, including those about prisoners and fishermen in each other’s country.

In this context, India has urged Pakistan to expedite necessary action at its end to confirm the nationality status of 62 believed to be Pakistani prisoners, including fishermen, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation from Pakistan.

As a result of sustained efforts by the Government, 2559 Indian fishermen and 63 Indian civilian prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014. This includes 398 Indian fishermen and 05 Indian civilian prisoners who were repatriated from Pakistan this year, so far.