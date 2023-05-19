Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to amplify the voices and concerns of the Global South at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan and emphasised India’s role as a reliable partner in addressing global challenges.

PM Modi, who will be participating at the G7 Summit in Hiroshima in Japan, spoke on a range of issues including the Ukraine war, tensions with neighbouring China and Pakistan and the upcoming Quad summit in an interview with Nikkei Asia.

top videos

Here are the top points from PM Narendra Modi’s interview: