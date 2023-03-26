India Records 1,890 New Covid-19 Cases, Highest in 146 Days

India’s active Covid-19 cases currently stand at 9,433 and 220.65 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccine drive, as per data published by the health ministry on Sunday.

7,955 doses were administered in last 24 hours, taking the total to 220.65 crore, including 95.20 crore second doses and 22.86 crore precaution doses.

1,890 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The country’s active cases stand at 0.02 per cent of the total caseload, while the recovery rate is currently 98.79 per cent.

1,051 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours which brings the total number of recoveries to 4,41,63,883.

The country’s daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.56 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 1.29 per cent.

While 92.09 crore tests have been conducted so far, 1,21,147 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

