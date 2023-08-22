CHANGE LANGUAGE
India Records 23 Fresh Covid Cases
India Records 23 Fresh Covid Cases

August 22, 2023

New Delhi, India

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,63,280, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website. (Image: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File)

The death toll is 5,31,926, the data updated at 8 am showed. The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,96,676)

India has logged 23 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have been recorded at 1,470, according to Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll is 5,31,926, the data updated at 8 am showed. The country’s Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,96,676).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,63,280, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website. The case fatality rate is 1.18 per cent.  According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

August 22, 2023
last updated:August 22, 2023, 15:12 IST