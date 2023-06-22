India Records 95 New Covid Cases; Active Tally At 1,784

India recorded 95 coronavirus cases in a day while the number of active cases in the country has been recorded at 1,784, according to Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,900, the data updated at 8 am stated.

India has so far logged 4.49 crore Covid cases.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,082, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.