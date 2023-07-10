CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » India Records Covid Cases At An All-time Low Since The First Case In 2020
1-MIN READ

India Records Covid Cases At An All-time Low Since The First Case In 2020

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 12:40 IST

New Delhi, India

India has recorded all-time low count of covid cases since 2020. (Representational Image/PTI)

India has recorded all-time low count of covid cases since 2020. (Representational Image/PTI)

As per the updated data, the number of active cases stands at 1, 431 while the death count was recorded as 5,31,931

India has recorded 24 new coronavirus infections, the lowest since January 2020 when the first case of the virus was reported in Kerala, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The count of active cases was 1,431 while the death toll was recorded as 5,31,913, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally has been recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,599).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to                 4,44,61,255 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.  According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. covid cases
  2. Ministry of Health
first published:July 10, 2023, 12:40 IST
last updated:July 10, 2023, 12:40 IST