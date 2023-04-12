India Reports Over 7k New Covid Cases in Big Spike in Single-Day Tally

India on Wednesday saw a notable increase in its daily Covid-19 case count as compared to the previous day, with 7,830 new infections reported, bringing the total tally to 4,47,76,002. The day before, on Tuesday, a total of 5,676 cases were recorded. The health ministry data reveals that there are currently 40,215 active infections.

Today’s Covid Bulletin:

Fresh Cases Today: 7,830

Active Cases: 40,215

Total Cases: 4,42,04,771

Recoveries in 24 Hours: 4,692

Total Recoveries: 4,42,04,771

Daily Positivity Rate: 3.65%

Weekly Positivity Rate: 3.83%

Active Cases Stand At: 0.09%

Recovery Rate Currently At: 98.72%

Many states have been reporting an uptick in cases lately, prompting authorities to bring back curbs to keep the virus from spreading.

Delhi logged 980 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, highest since August 20, with a positivity rate of 25.98 per cent, meaning one in every four people tested returned a positive result, according to data shared by the city government’s health department.

Mumbai on Tuesday logged 242 new cases, a steep jump from 95 the previous day. With the latest jump, Mumbai’s overall case tally went to 11,59,225. No fresh death, meanwhile, linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis.

The death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,016 with 16 new fatalities being reported – two each in Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, and five reconciled by Kerala – the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country had recorded a single-day jump of 7,946 COVID-19 cases on September 1 last year.

The count of active cases now comprises 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.72 per cent, according to the health ministry website..

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

