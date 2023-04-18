India, Russia Discuss Measures to Strengthen Economic Cooperation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry & Trade Denis Manturov on Tuesday discussed measures to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

"Both ministers exchanged views on strengthening economic and financial cooperation in areas of mutual interests to promote bilateral investment and trade," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

Manturov visited India to attend the 24th session of the IRIGC-TEC. He was accompanied by senior representatives from several Russian ministries.

