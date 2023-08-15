CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Independence Day 2023Himachal Pradesh RainsPM Modi I-Day SpeechChandrayaan 3Har Ghar Tiranga
Home » India » India Showing Way to Fight Climate Change: PM Modi
1-MIN READ

India Showing Way to Fight Climate Change: PM Modi

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 10:23 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during his address to the nation from the historic Red Fort on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during his address to the nation from the historic Red Fort on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day (Image: PTI)

"The entire world is grappling with climate change. India has shown the way to combat it," Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India has shown the way to the world to fight climate change.

India has launched “Life Mission" which aims to stop mindless consumption of resources and formed important international coalitions such as International Solar Alliance (ISA) and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and International Big Cat Alliance.

“The entire world is grappling with climate change. India has shown the way to combat it," Modi said in his address to the nation from the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.

ISA aims to promote solar energy utilisation and facilitate cooperation among solar-rich countries for mutual benefits. It was launched in November 2015 at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP21) in Paris by Prime Minister Modi and then French President Francois Hollande.

CDRI is an international initiative aimed at promoting the resilience of infrastructure systems in the face of natural and man-made disasters.

It brings together governments, organisations and experts to collaborate on developing strategies, policies and technologies to enhance the resilience of critical infrastructure such as transportation, energy, water and communication networks to withstand and recover from various types of disasters.

The International Big Cat Alliance aims to protect and conserve seven major big cats – tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, puma, jaguar and cheetah — across the world.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. independence day
  2. Narendra Modi
  3. climate change
first published:August 15, 2023, 10:23 IST
last updated:August 15, 2023, 10:23 IST