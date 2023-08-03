CHANGE LANGUAGE
India Summons German Envoy Seeking Return of Baby Ariha
India Summons German Envoy Seeking Return of Baby Ariha

August 03, 2023

New Delhi, India

In two separate judgements dated June 13, a district court in Pankow rejected the pleas of Dhara and Bhavesh Shah seeking the custody of their daughter or its handover to a third party, the Indian Welfare Services.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Ackerman was summoned earlier this week on the Ariha issue.

India summoned German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann this week and pressed for the return of an Indian baby girl, who has been living in a foster care in Berlin for over 20 months.

Ariha Shah, aged seven months then, was placed in the custody of Germany’s Youth Welfare Office (Jugendamt) on September 23, 2021 after she suffered an accidental injury. She has been in foster care since then.

India has been maintaining that it is important for the child to be in her linguistic, religious, cultural and social environment.

Last December, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock concerns over the girl.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
