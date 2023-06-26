CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » India Summons Pakistani Diplomat Over Sikh Community Attacks, Lodges Strong Protest
1-MIN READ

India Summons Pakistani Diplomat Over Sikh Community Attacks, Lodges Strong Protest

Reported By: Siddhant Mishra

Edited By: Pritha Mallick

CNN-News18

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 20:44 IST

New Delhi, India

New Delhi said Pakistan should ensure the safety and security of its minority populations. (Representative image/Getty)

India has demanded that Pakistani authorities conduct a sincere investigation into these violent attacks on the Sikh community and share the investigation reports

Following the recent attacks on members of the Sikh community in Pakistan, India summoned a senior diplomat from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest against the incidents, sources said on Monday.

Between April and June 2023, four such incidents have taken place and India has taken serious note of these events.

New Delhi has demanded that Pakistani authorities conduct a sincere investigation into these violent attacks on the Sikh community and share the investigation reports. “Additionally, it has been conveyed that Pakistan should ensure the safety and security of its minority populations, who live in constant fear of religious persecution," sources said.

first published:June 26, 2023, 20:44 IST
last updated:June 26, 2023, 20:44 IST