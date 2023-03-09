The intelligence system in border areas – special focus on the Line of Actual Control and Jammu and Kashmir – is all set to get a boost, as forces will now get more staff, equipment and technologies. A number of armed police forces have been asked to enhance their intelligence gathering system as soon as possible and get required infrastructure assistance, sources said.

According to sources, soon after receiving these instructions from the central government, security forces like Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have started the process to boost their intelligence gathering system close to LAC and J&K.

Officials said there was an urgent need to boost the intelligence system close to LAC and in J&K as well, considering the situation and sensitivity. In a meeting, it was discussed to increase the intelligence system.

“Officials also discussed the reason for the poor flow of intelligence due to lack of trained and dedicated soldiers as well as supporting infrastructure. It was finalised that these systems will get a major boost in key areas, especially at LAC and J&K. The Indo-Pakistan border was also discussed,” they said.

Senior officials aware of the development said the CRPF was considering getting more than 700 personnel to boost its intelligence wing and a proposal had been prepared. These soldiers will be dedicated to the intelligence wing alone, as the CRPF was now growing and will be undertaking more key tasks in the Srinagar area, CRPF officials said.

Sources said the majority of the upcoming ground intelligence staff will be deployed in J&K to boost the intelligence system. The ITBP also decided to increase the number of troops in Ladakh, especially in forward areas, they added.

Apart from increasing the number of troops, the force is also planning to add various technology-based support, including artificial intelligence (AI). A senior ITBP official said different equipment will be purchased to get help in gathering intelligence in border areas.

It has recently also initiated the process of installing HD clear-view cameras in Ladakh border areas. Sources said surveillance drones were also being considered and a decision to purchase them will soon be made.

Sources further said more cameras will be installed in the next few months, as per the plan. These cameras will help the force keep a check on intrusion and in patrolling the area close to the China border, they added.

Besides, central intelligence agencies will also be restructuring deployment of officers in these areas. Sources said state bureaus responsible for these areas were likely to get more officers.

Read all the Latest India News here