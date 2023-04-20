India to Celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Saturday as Shawwal Moon Remains Elusive

Eid al-Fitr would be celebrated on April 22 in India as the crescent moon that signals the end of the fasting month of Ramzan was not spotted on Thursday, Muslim religious scholars said.

Religious scholars, including India Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal said that Eid would be celebrated on Saturday due to the absence of a sighting of the crescent moon. This date will also mark the first day of the Islamic lunar calendar month of Shawwal.

The Kerala government, meanwhile, declared April 22 also as a government holiday on the occasion of Eid. According to the calendar, the holiday for Eid is on Friday, April 21.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan extended Eid greetings to Malayalis across the world. While wishing everyone on the occasion, Khan hoped that the festival would instill compassion and brotherhood in the minds of people.

“My heartiest greetings to Keralites all over the world, on the solemn occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May the celebration of Eid ennoble our minds with compassion and the spirit of brotherhood, and guide us towards piety and greater goodness," he said in a statement released by the Kerala Raj Bhavan.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the congregational Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will not be offered at the historic Eidgah in Srinagar due to inclement weather, chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Darakhshan Andrabi announced. The statement comes after Waqf Board had said that Eid prayers would be offered at the Eidgah for the first time in three years.

The chairmen of the Waqf Board announced that the Hazratbal shrine, containing a relic of Prophet Mohammad, will host the congregational prayers. “We have come to the dargah. The weather has been erratic for the last few days, but we have faith in God, and we hope the weather will improve. I have taken a review of the preparations for the Eid prayers. The Waqf Board has done preparations and tents have been placed here and elsewhere so that Eid prayers are offered smoothly at all mosques and shrines and in a joyful atmosphere," she said.

This year in India, two important festivals, Akshaya Tritiya (also known as Akha Teej) and Eid ul Fitr, are falling on the same day, April 22. While Akshaya Tritiya is a Hindu festival celebrated as a day of prosperity and good luck, Eid ul Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims.

Shawwal Crescent Spotted in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced the first day of Eid al-Fitr will fall on April 21, Friday after spotting the crescent moon. Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the Islamic month of fasting and marks the beginning of the tenth month of Shawwal as per the Islamic calendar. In the UAE, the festival is marked by events and spectacular fireworks displays.

After a month of fasting during Ramadan, Muslims across the globe observe Eid ul-Fitr by starting their day with prayers and a sermon at sunrise. The day is marked with festivities, including donning new attire, exchanging greetings of “Eid Mubarak," and sharing sweets. Elders give children gifts and cash, known as Eidi, as a symbol of blessings and goodwill.

The Fiqh Council of North America has announced that the “Astronomical New Moon will occur on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 4:12 Universal Time.” They have calculated that on this day, the moon will be more than 5 degrees above the sun and the elongation will be over 8 degrees throughout North America. Therefore, the council has determined that the first day of Shawwal will be observed on Friday, April 21, it said.

