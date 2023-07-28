India to Co-host WHO's First Global Summit on Traditional Medicine in Gujarat Next Month

India is preparing to host more than 40 health ministers from around the world at its co-branded event on traditional medicine with the World Health Organization in Gujarat next month.

News18 has learnt that this will be the health agency’s “first WHO traditional medicine global summit” to share evidence, data and innovation on the contribution of traditional medicine to health. In April 2022, WHO’s first-of-its-kind project, the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) at Gujarat’s Jamnagar, was officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The latest event has been shaped by the same centre working on consolidating research and evidence practices in alternative medicine. It will take place on August 17 and 18 in Gandhinagar, alongside the G20 joint finance health ministers meeting on August 19.

Apart from these two main events, India has organised the ‘Medical Value Tourism (MVT) Summit’ – with an agenda to promote medical tourism in India – on the sidelines along with other events such as ‘India MedTech Expo’ and ‘One Earth One Health Advantage Healthcare’.

“While 20 health ministers from G20 countries will already be present in India for the finance meeting, additionally, at least 22 health ministers from other countries have been invited to attend the MVT Summit,” a government official told News18, adding that more invites could be sent in the next one week.

“We are busy finalising the plans but so far, it has been decided that India may announce the launch of the ‘Heal in India, heal by India’ portal during the medical value tourism event,” the official said.

The official added: “The launch of this scheme has been on hold for several months. However, with the presence of several health ministers, it could be the right platform and a global-level launch.”

‘WHO finalising plan’

WHO, in an email response, told News18 that the list of participants and speakers is still being finalised. “We are updating the website as information becomes available. A press release and a media advisory with additional information for the press will be sent before the summit starts.”

According to government sources, the two-day event planned by WHO will be attended by top UN officers, including Ghebreyesus. It will focus on digital health, national and global policy landscapes, legal and regulatory policy framework for alternative medicine.

On the second day, as India holds the G20 presidency, it has invited ministerial dialogue towards the contributions of indigenous knowledge and traditional medicine. The majority of the planning is being done in collaboration with the Ayush ministry, ministry of health and family welfare and WHO. The industry lobby, Federation of Indian Chambers and Commerce Industry (FICCI), is incharge of planning the medical tourism event.