India, US to Conduct 19th Edition of Yudh Abhyas in Alaska Focusing on Stronger Military Cooperation

After conducting a joint exercise near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Auli, Uttarakhand, last year, India and the US will hold another edition of ‘Yudh Abhyas’ scheduled to take place in Alaska from September 25 to October 8.

At a time when the conditions at the Indo-Chinese border are volatile and diplomatic ties between the two remain strained, this exercise is set to convey a larger message, depicting stronger military cooperation between India and the US, who have announced important military deals in recently.

As per the details available with News 18, soldiers from the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment of the Indian Army will take part in this 14-day-long exercise. US Army soldiers of 2nd Brigade of the 11th Airborne Division joined the exercise last year but there is no confirmation on choice of division or brigade from the US this year.

This marks the 19th edition of the Indo-US joint training exercise Yudh Abhyas. The training schedule focuses on the employment of an integrated battle group under Chapter VII of the UN Mandate. The schedule will include all operations related to peacekeeping and peace enforcement. The troops from both nations will work together to achieve common objectives.

The joint exercise will also focus on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. Troops from both nations will practice launching swift and coordinated relief efforts in the wake of any natural calamity.

In 2022, China opposed the exercise that was conducted near LAC, stating that it “violates the spirit of the agreement between China and India in 1993 and 1996." However, the Indian side asserted that China or any other nation has no say or veto power over India’s military exercises.

Since the deadly Galwan clash in Eastern Ladakh in 2020, India and China have been in a military standoff at several places in the western sector of LAC. Despite 18 rounds of commander-level talks and numerous statements from both sides resulting in finding buffer zones as a solution in some places, the situation remains escalated in areas like Depsang and Demchok. India has been clear in its stand that there can be no normal relations without addressing the border engagement and escalation. However, China remains adamant that no violation has occurred and that the situation is normal.

With a common agenda of promoting peace and stability in the region, military cooperation between India and the US has gained momentum with exercises like Yudh Abhyas and Cope India, an air exercise between the two countries that was recently held in Kalaikunda, West Bengal.